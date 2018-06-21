English

BCECEB result for BCECE 2018 exam declared, how to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The BCECEB result for BCECE 2018 exam has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    BCECEB result for BCECE 2018 exam declared, how to check

    Now the board will conduct counselling process for the candidates who have qualified in the examination. For Engineering and Pharmacy courses, students from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group will be considered.

    In case of Agriculture courses, 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of Chemistry, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (CBA ) / Physics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (PCA) / Mathematics, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (MBA) / Mathematics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (MCA) groups and rest 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of PCM and PCB group.

    BCECE exam is conducted for selection of candidates for admission to Engineering, Health Science and Agriculture courses offered at institutes in the state. The merit list has been released separately for the different subject groups. The results are available on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue