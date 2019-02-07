BC Before Congress, AD After Dynasty: Top quotes from PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Congress of doing nothing for the people over the decades it ruled the country.

"When we talk of a new India, we talk of hope," he said in an address to the lower house amid both applause and catcalls. "There are two periods in time as far as India is concerned -- BC and AD. BC stands for 'Before Congress', when nothing happened, and AD for 'After Dynasty', when everything happened."

By 'dynasty', PM Modi was referring to the principal opposition party -- which he claims is ruled by the Gandhi family. The Prime Minister often mockingly calls Congress president Rahul Gandhi "Yuvraj" (prince) while terming himself as a man of humble origins.

In actual terms, BC and AD expands to mean Before Christ and Anno Domini (Latin for After Christ's Death) -- two broad periods in which human history has been divided into.

PM Modi claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi wanted to disband the Congress after the country achieved independence. "Congress-Mukt Bharat (Congress-free India) is not my slogan. I am just fulfilling Gandhiji's wishes," he said.

The Prime Minister was referring to a note written by the freedom fighter days before his death, wherein he stated that the Congress should be disbanded because it has "outlived its purpose".

Here are the top quotes from Modi Modi's motion of thanks in Parliament

In hating Modi, Opposition has begun to hate the nation

'Congress mukt bharat' is not my slogan but dream of Mahatma Gandhi

Our friends in Congress see things in two time periods. BC - Before Congress, when nothing happened. AD - After dynasty- where everything happened.

'Mahamilawat' can happen in Kolkata only, not possible in Delhi: PM Modi's dig at 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Congress questions the EC and EVM but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress bullies the judiciary but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress calls Planning Commission a bunch of jokers...but Modi is destroying institutions.

Congress does not want our armed forces to be strong, they want Rafale deal to be scrapped.

Congress called Planning Commission a bunch of jokers.