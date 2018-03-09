'BBMP presented imaginary budget', says AAP leader

AAP leader of Bengaluru unit, Prithvi Reddy, alleged that BBMP presented a misleading Budget is Bengalureans ahead of assembly elections. Calling it an 'imaginary budget', Reddy said the budget failed to show the sources of revenue.

Prithvi Reddy told OneIndia that for the last five years presenting a budget without sufficient funds. Last year, BBMP presented Rs 10000 Crore Budget with only Rs 7500 Crore in hand. Reddy demanded the BBMP to release white paper describing department wise allocation of funds ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Also, he asked voters to raise the issue with leaders when they come seeking votes.

"City's forest cover has been reduced to 14 per cent from 6 per cent. There are only 200 lakes in usable condition. Lakes are in bad condition, often go on fire. Public money being spent on developments is not yielding results," Reddy urged the BBMP to contain corruption in the name of development.

Tax collection form GIS technology

BBMP is collecting rent from only old buildings, not bothered about new buildings. Officials not rent, but taking bribes instead. With the help of GIS mapping, they could measure the dimensions of buildings and send notice to the owners.

Revenue from commercial buildings

The government has struck a deal the with real-estate companies, hence collecting meagre amount of rent. Garuda Mall is paying only Rs 25 per square feet. However, collects not less than Rs 250 from surrounding buildings. The government should stop this illegal practice.

Filed RTI seeking information on commercial buildings

There are 200 buildings in Sarvajna Nagar, But we could see more than 200 buildings on one single street.

Hoardings: Only Rs 50 Crore collected instead of Rs 1000 Crore

Hoardings generate 1 per cent revenue for the BBMP. Owing to corruption, BBMP is collecting mere Rs 50 Crore revenue instead of Rs 1000 Crore from hoardings.

Funds not efficiently used for waste management

BBMP is spending Rs 1066 Crore to waste management in Bangaluru. Although, the city is half Delhi and Mumbai double the funds being spent on waste management. On an average, Rs 40 Crore spent on each ward. If that is the case, with minimum 5.40 Crore each ward can be developed.

OneIndia News

