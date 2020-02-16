  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BB-13 winner is Siddharth Shukla

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 16: Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday beat nemesis Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" Season 13.

    Shukla is best known for TV shows "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak".

    BB-13 winner is Siddharth Shukla

    He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

    Throughout "Bigg Boss 13", the actor stayed in news for his aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points of the Colors TV show and many fans expected the final competition to be between them.

    Besides Sidharth and Asim, four other finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

    Shehnaaz, who was known for her closeness to Sidharth, was the second runners up while Rashami came fourth. Paras, hailed as a gamer on "Bigg Boss", was the first to leave the house during the finale as he took Rs 10 lakh prize money that the show offered the six finalists.

    Then, Aarti's mother came inside the house to take her out with her.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 16th, 2020

      Asim, Sana, Rashami and Aarti have won themselves tickets to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as announced by the show's host Salman Khan.

      The finale saw performances by all the couples, who hit headlines on the show, including Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Asim-Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth-Rashami.

      All the finalists had their families and former contestants cheering them.

      More BOLLYWOOD News

      Read more about:

      bollywood

      Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X