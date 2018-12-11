Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP1100
CONG1070
BSP50
OTH80
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP790
IND140
OTH110
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS835
TDP, CONG+211
AIMIM41
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF520
IND08
CONG15
OTH01
    Battling anti-incumbency, BJP puts up a tough fight

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Congress may have performed far better in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the assembly elections as compared to 2013, but one must consider that has been in rule for three terms in two of the three states that went to polls.

    Battling anti-incumbency, BJP puts up a tough fight

    Both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh were seeking fourth terms in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively. In Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje was seeking consecutive term, while over all it could have been her third term as Rajasthan CM. Given this, the BJP has put up a tough fight.

    Also Read | Election results 2018 LIVE: Mahagathbandhan has failed terribly in Telangana, says Rajnath Singh

    In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress came a distant second with 58 seats. This time the contest is close and as of trends at 12.30 pm on Tuesday, Congress was leading in 115 seats while BJP was close behidn with leads in 105 seats. Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats and majority mark is 116.

    In Rajasthan, the BJP won 163 seats seats to form the government while Congress could manage just 21. Considering that, this time the Congress is leading in 98 while the BJP is leading in 77.

    So, Congress may have done remarkably well in three states, but the BJP is not far behind.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
