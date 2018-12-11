Home News India Battling anti-incumbency, BJP puts up a tough fight

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Congress may have performed far better in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the assembly elections as compared to 2013, but one must consider that has been in rule for three terms in two of the three states that went to polls.

Both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh were seeking fourth terms in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively. In Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje was seeking consecutive term, while over all it could have been her third term as Rajasthan CM. Given this, the BJP has put up a tough fight.

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress came a distant second with 58 seats. This time the contest is close and as of trends at 12.30 pm on Tuesday, Congress was leading in 115 seats while BJP was close behidn with leads in 105 seats. Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats and majority mark is 116.

In Rajasthan, the BJP won 163 seats seats to form the government while Congress could manage just 21. Considering that, this time the Congress is leading in 98 while the BJP is leading in 77.

So, Congress may have done remarkably well in three states, but the BJP is not far behind.