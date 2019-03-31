  • search
    Battleground northeast: How Citizenship bill row may shape poll result

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Citizenship (Amendment) bill is set to be the major weapon against the BJP in the Northeast for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, not only for the Opposition parties but also for the saffron party's ally the National People's Party (NPP).

    Rivals in the battle of the ballot across Northeast seem to be bound by a common cause - opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

    What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016?

    With The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the government plans to change the definition of illegal migrants. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 15, 2016, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to provide citizenship to illegal migrants, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian extraction. However, the Act doesn't have a provision for Muslim sects like Shias and Ahmediyas who also face persecution in Pakistan.

    Without Citizenship Bill, seats will go to Bangladeshi Muslims: Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The Bill also seeks to reduce the requirement of 11 years of continuous stay in the country to six years to obtain citizenship by naturalisation.

    But stiff resistance in Assam and other states of the Northeast by student bodies, indigenous groups and even by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies deterred the government from tabling the legislation, which is now set to lapse.

    The Centre's decision was hailed as a "historic win" and "victory of the people", but subsequent assertions by BJP president Amit Shah and other leaders about the party's plan to reintroduce the legislation, if voted to power, turned the brief celebrations into dismay and anger.

    The BJP emerged as the biggest party in the region in the past three years. It heads governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura and is part of coalitions headed by allies in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

    The transformation took place as BJP managed to shed its hardline Hindutva stance and forge friendships through the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)-a platform for parties in the region opposed to the Congress, which had been the biggest national player in the region until a few years ago.

    But the goodwill and votes garnered by projecting the party as the true friend of the region could now backfire as there's fear that the BJP could use the CAB to secure the votes of Hindu Bangladeshis-something that could sideline indigenous voters who see a threat to their language, culture, land rights and identity.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
