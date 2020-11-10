YouTube
    Patna, Nov 10: Even though the contest in Bihar is shaping out to be a close one, the RJD has said that it is confident of forming the government.

    We are hopeful of forming the government. It would all become clear in a while, RJD's Mritunjay Tiwary said. On the other hand, Sanjay Jaiswal of the BJP refused to comment. He said he would comment on the initial trend and would speak in the evening.

    Battle now neck and neck, but RJD confident of forming Bihar govt

    The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.

    Bihar Election Result 2020: Tejashwi Yadav’s grand alliance takes early lead over Nitish Kumar's NDA

    Officials had said that the trends and results may be a bit delayed this time as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515 to ensure social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
