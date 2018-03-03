Battle Northeast: In elections there is one winner and no moral victories, Amit Malviya

There are no moral victories in elections. The reality is that there can be only one winner and there are no moral victories, Amit Malviya, the chief of the BJP's national IT cell says.

Malviya, who is ecstatic with the BJP's performance in North East, especially Tripura discusses with OneIndia the BJP's surge. Taking a clear dig at the Congress which has been claiming moral victories, he said that the sooner Rahul Gandhi realises that there is just one winner, the better.

The interesting thing is that the Congress has not won a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland. They had a 35 per cent vote share and have come down to nil now. This is why I reiterate there are no moral victories, he also said.

On whether the results of these elections would impact the outcome of the forthcoming polls, Malviya says that it would have a bearing. The win at Tripura is extremely significant for us. We managed to uproot the Left and at the start many said it would not be possible.

Malviya says that the overall performance has been very good. We are confident of forming the government in all three states. While in Tripura it is a clear mandate, in Nagaland will form it with our alliance partner. I am confident that we will install our government in Meghalaya as well, the IT Cell chief also says.

On the voting pattern in Tripura, Malviya says that the youth and the indigenous people have voted for the BJP in large numbers. We reached out to the indigenous people in a big way and what was more important is that we brought them to the mainstream. This is the first time that a national party is reaching out to them. We have given them access to governance and power, he also added.

The BJP's inclusive agenda is what did the trick. With regard to the youth, Malviya said that they were targeted across the state. We did not connect with them just in Agartala, but even in the remotest of places. When we saw their reactions on the social media, we realised that they were going to vote for a change, Malviya also added.

