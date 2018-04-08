Battle Bengaluru: How the city is expected to vote

There are 28 constituencies in Bengaluru. The city alone accounts for 12 per cent of the 224 seats across the state which will poll on May 12. The city has not exactly been loyal to any party.
Where the results in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha results are concerned it has been a mixed bag. While in the 1980s, it was a Congress bastion, later on the Janata Party occupied a considerable amount of space in the city's electoral landscape.
However the infighting within the Janata Party and the splits gave room for the BJP. In 2013 Karnataka election when BJP was a divided house, it still managed to win 12 out of the 28 assembly segments. Overall the BJP had won 40 seats in the state which means 30 per cent of this tally came from Bengaluru alone. The Congress on the other hand bagged 13 in 2013.
In 2008, the BJP had won 16 seats in Bengaluru while the Congress bagged 11 seats.
Poll issues in Bengaluru:
Women safety, law and order
Population explosion and migration
Pollution and encroachment of lakes
Slums
Water sanitation and deteriorating civic amenities
Shrinking greencover
Traffic
Bad transport system
How Bengaluru has voted in the past:
Assembly 2008: ( 28 constituencies):
BJP: 16
Congress: 11
JD(S): 1
Assembly 2013: ( 28 constituencies):
Congress: 13
BJP: 12
JD(S): 3
Lok Sabha 2009 ( 3 constituencies):
BJP: 3
Congress: 0
JD(S): 0
Lok Sabha 2014 ( 3 constituencies):
BJP: 3
Congress: 0
JD(S): 0
High profile constituencies and its leaders:
BTM Layout: Ramalinga Reddy
Shivajinagar: Roshan Baig
Byatarayanapura: Krishna Byre Gowda
Shantinagar: N A Haris
Malleshwaram: M R Seetharam
Chamarajpet: Zameer Ahmed Khan
Vijayanagar: Krishnappa M
Padmanabha Nagar: R Ashok
Sarvajna Nagar: K J George