Baseless fake news on the LAC, but what are microwave weapons

New Delhi, Nov 18: Reports had claimed that the Chinese PLA had used microwave arms at the Line of Actual Control and forced Indian soldiers to retreat.

Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at the Renmin University in Beijing had said in the media that the PLA turned two strategic hilltops occupied by the Indian soldiers into a microwave oven, while firing directed energy weapons on August 29.

He also claimed that Indian troops on the two hilltops began to vomit and were forced to withdraw. This allowed the positions to be retaken by the Chinese without an exchange of conventional fire.

The Army however said that the claim is fake. It is a fake and ludicrous claim, part of the continuing psychological operations from across the border. The PLA has not recovered from the shock of the Indian troops occupying multiple Kailash range heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso-Chushul on August 29-30.

Tensions are high along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The border standoff has entered into its seventh month. Both countries have held various rounds of talks. Last week, there was some positive news that suggested that both sides have come up with a disengagement strategy. The military commanders of both sides are scheduled to meet soon to discuss the strategy and act upon it.

But, what are microwave weapons. They are electromagnetic weapons and are called so because they have a similar effect like an oven. The weapon works by heating the water molecules under the skin, in the way as the kitchen appliance. The painful temperature forces people out of the area.

These weapons are also used for crowd control and be used to target up to 0.6 miles away. China had first displayed the microwave weapon called as the Poly WB-1 att an air show in 2014. The United States has also developed a similar weapon called the Active Denial System.

The US had deployed it in Afghanistan, but was withdrawn without ever being used against human targets. The Pentagon calls its the first non-lethal, directed energy, counter personnel system with an extended range.