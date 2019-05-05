Baseless: Amethi hospital rejects PM Modi claim of turning away patient

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Authorities of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi today denied allegations that they had turned away a man in need of medical attention just because he was a beneficiary of the central government's National Health Protection Scheme.

"It's a baseless allegation. We have treated 200 patients under the scheme so far," said SM Choudhary, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday alleged a patient died after an Amethi hospital with trustees from the Gandhi family denied him treatment saying it was not "Modi's hospital" where Ayushman Card would be accepted.

"The Congress has always been insensitive to the poor. In Amethi (Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency), a poor person, who had the Ayushman Bharat card, was denied treatment by a hospital whose trustees are from the Gandhi family," Modi said.

"The person was told that this is not Modi's hospital where the Ayushman Bharat card will be accepted," the PM said.

Earlier in the day, Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani tweeted a video in which a man is heard saying that his uncle died as he was denied treatment by the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital after being told that "Modi's Ayushman Bharat card" was not accepted there.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a centrally sponsored scheme launched under the Ayushman Bharat Mission in 2018. It aims to address healthcare holistically by making interventions in primary, secondary and tertiary care systems covering both preventive and promotive health.