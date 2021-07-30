Basavaraj Bommai: Another leader with origins in Janata Parivar, who made it big outside the party

Basavaraj Bommai has full freedom to pick his team, will not intervene: Yediyurappa

India

oi-PTI

Bengaluru, July 30: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday reiterated that he will not intervene in the selection of ministers in the new Cabinet.

Stating that he will continue to work towards strengthening the party, the veteran BJP leader said that his successor and new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is free to pick his team in consultation with the party leadership.

He visited the district to console the family of his fan, who had allegedly committed suicide pained by his resignation as CM, and gave them Rs 5 lakh.

"Bommai is in Delhi today, in a few days he will discuss with the central leaders and decide on who should be in his cabinet, I will not intervene on who should be made minister or not. Bommai is completely free, he will discuss and choose his cabinet ministers...I will not give any suggestions on this," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said his advice to the new Chief Minister is to do a good job and that Bommai has already made announcements aimed at helping the poor and the downtrodden.

To a question on inducting legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019 and had helped the party to come to power, the 78-year old leader said, it is left for Bommai to decide, he will discuss with leadership and take a decision.

Meanwhile, Ministerial aspirants have continued lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet.

Indicating that expansion of his Cabinet may take some time, Bommai on Thursday had said he will discuss it with the party's central leadership.

The Chief Minister is in Delhi today to meet the PM and other central leaders to "take their blessings".

Nothing that he has already made it clear that in the coming days he will travel across the state to strengthen the party, with an aim to win 130-135 seats in the next election and bring the party back to power, Yediyurappa said, this is the assurance he has given to PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda.

He said, after Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10) he has decided to visit a district every week and organise karyakartas meetings to strengthen the organisation.

Yediyurappa later visited the family of his fan Rajappa (Ravi) at Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk, who had allegedly committed suicide pained by his resignation.

"I'm pained by the step he took, this should not have happened. He has a mother and two sisters and was not married, taking care of his family is my responsibility, so I have given Rs 5 lakh to his mother, will put another Rs 5 lakh to their bank account and see to that they get interest, will see

what else is to be done for them," he said.

Pointing to the welcome he received on his arrival in the district, the former Chief Minister said this is the best example of the love and affection of the people, despite not being in power.

To a question that many party workers are upset about his resignation, he said, "power is not permanent, I have done this (resigned) to nurture a capable person in front of my eyes and to make way for others. A capable person like Basavaraj Bommai is the Chief Minister today."

Noting that Bommai was unanimously elected as his successor, he said, he has complete confidence that good works will happen under his leadership.