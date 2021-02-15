Basant Panchami 2021: Speech, Essay and Quotes For Vasant Panchami

Varalakshmi Vratham 2020 date, significance, puja vidhi : All you need to know about Varalaxmi Vrat

New Delhi, Feb 15: The festival of Basant Panchami 2021, marking the arrival of spring will be celebrated on February 16 across different parts of the country.

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. The festival is also known as Sri Panchami in the South.

The festival also marks the birthday of Goddess Saraswati who is often depicted as a beautiful woman dressed in pure white, often seated on a white lotus, which symbolizes light, knowledge and truth. People worship Goddess Saraswati on this day as it is considered very auspicious, especially to begin a child's education.

Basant Panchami 2021 Mahurat

Muhurat: 06:58 am to 12:34 pm

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:34 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:36 AM on February 16, 2021 and ends - 05:46 AM on February 17, 2021

Basant Panchami 2021 Essay

Good morning everyone, we all are gathered here to celebrate the Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated with great pomp and show across India on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. On this day people across the country worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and art is worshiped.

She is the one who gives us intellect and talent. We as Dance Academy/ Singing School/ School/ College bow down to her and request her to bless us so that we learn and perform better to spread the joy of art and knowledge.

Basant Panchami 2021: Speech ideas

Significance of Saraswati Puja

Arrival of spring season

Basant Panchami and its deep connection with women

Basant Panchami 2021: Messages

As winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life also bloom. Happy Basant Panchami 2021!

May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you, may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.

With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating ignorance and darkness from your life. I am extending my warm greetings and best wishes ahead of Vasant Panchami.

May Maa Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life.

Wishing you and your family, a very healthy happy and prosperous life. May you be blessed by Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning.