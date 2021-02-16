YouTube
    Basant Panchami 2021: PM Modi, others greet people on Saraswati Puja

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," PM Modi tweeted.

    "Greetings on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom...," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrore on Twitter: "May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

    "Greetings to all the countrymen on Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to Maa Goddess Saraswati of knowledge and learning," Smriti Irani tweeted.

