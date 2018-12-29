  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bars, hotels and pubs to remain open on Dec 31st night in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 29: Maharashtra Government Saturday issued orders that bars, hotels and pubs can remain open on the night of 31 December in Mumbai.

    Bars, hotels and pubs to remain open on Dec 31st night in Mumbai (Representative image)
    Bars, hotels and pubs to remain open on Dec 31st night in Mumbai (Representative image)

    Also, the Mumbai Police will be deploying personnel to ensure the safety of women.

    Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police PRO, said, "Over 40,000 security personnel will be deployed all over Mumbai. To stop harassment of women, officers in civil dress will also be deployed. Live camera monitoring will be done."

    More mumbai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharashtra happy new year

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue