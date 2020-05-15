  • search
    Barrier free and e-trade for farmers to ensure fair price

    New Delhi, May 15: In a big boost to farmers, the government on Friday said a law would be framed to provide adequate choices to the farmers to sell produce at an attractive price, barrier-free interstate trade.

    "The government of India is working on a law to provide farmers with inter-state trade free of barriers, a framework for e-trading of agriculture produce and adequate choices for them to sell produce at attractive price," said Sitharaman.

    "A facilitative legal framework will be created to enable farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers,exporters in a fair and transparent manner, " she added.

    To a question on inter-state trade, Sitharaman said, "In today's situation, if a challenge can be treated as an opportunity to improve the system and bring new technology for the benefit of farmers and people then why not to do it."

    Highlights of the announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman

    "The Centre has decided to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to provide farmers with better price realisation. Agriculture food stuffs such as cereals, oilseeds, onions, potato, edible oils will be deregulated," she also said.

    As part of TOP to TOTAL scheme, Rs 500 crore has been allocated to facilitate 50 per cent subsidy on transportation of all fruits and vegetables from surplus to deficit markets. The remaining 50 per cent subsidy will be available for storage, including cold storage. This is a pilot program for supply chains that will last for six months to begin with.

