Barrier free and e-trade for farmers to ensure fair price

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: In a big boost to farmers, the government on Friday said a law would be framed to provide adequate choices to the farmers to sell produce at an attractive price, barrier-free interstate trade.

"The government of India is working on a law to provide farmers with inter-state trade free of barriers, a framework for e-trading of agriculture produce and adequate choices for them to sell produce at attractive price," said Sitharaman.

Government to bring in law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers; law will provide adequate choices to farmer to sell produce at attractive price#AatmaNirbharDesh #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/LdnhUGoPZ1 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 15, 2020

"The Centre has decided to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to provide farmers with better price realisation. Agriculture food stuffs such as cereals, oilseeds, onions, potato, edible oils will be deregulated," she also said.

As part of TOP to TOTAL scheme, Rs 500 crore has been allocated to facilitate 50 per cent subsidy on transportation of all fruits and vegetables from surplus to deficit markets. The remaining 50 per cent subsidy will be available for storage, including cold storage. This is a pilot program for supply chains that will last for six months to begin with.