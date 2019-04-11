Bardhaman Purba seat in Bengal: Trinamool aims to retain seat it snatched in 2014

Kolkata, April 11: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: BARDHAMAN PURBA (SC)

Date of election: April 29 (Phase 4)

The Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency in Burdwan district of Bengal came into existence since 2009 and comprises the following seven segments: Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Kalna (SC), Memari, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar and Katwa.

What happened in 2014:

The Trinamool Congress snatched this seat from the CPI(M) which had won it in 2009. TMC's Sunil Kumar Mondal received 5.74 lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival Iswar Chandra Das of the CPI(M) by 1.14 lakh votes. The BJP's Santosh Roy finished third with 1.7 lakh votes while the Congress's Chandana Majhi received only 68.8k votes.

Total electors in Bardhaman Purba constituency in 2014 were 15.25 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 43.49 per cent while the Left got 34.83 per cent. The BJP's vote-share was 12.93 per cent. The Congress's vote-share was 5.21 per cent.

History of Bardhaman Purba constituency results: TMC toppled the Left

In 2009, the CPI(M)'s Anup Kumar Saha had won this seat defeating the TMC by 59k votes. However, the TMC later toppled the Left in what was once known to be its den, five years later.

Candidates contesting from Bardhaman Purba in 2019:

TMC: Sunil Kumar Mondal;

Left: Iswar Chandra Das;

BJP: Paresh Chandra Das;

Congress: Siddhartha Majumdar