Bardhaman Durgapur seat in Bengal: BJP fields former Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia

Kolkata, April 11: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: BARDHAMAN DURGAPUR

Date of election: April 29 (Phase 4)

The Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in Burdwan district of Bengal came into existence in 2009 and comprises the following segments: Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Bardhaman Dakshin, Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi (SC), Durgapur Purba and Durgapur Paschim.

What happened in 2014:

The Trinamool Congress snatched this seat from the CPI(M) which had won it in 2009. TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamitra got 5.45 lakh votes, defeating her nearest rival and sitting MP Sk Saidul Haque of the CPI(M) by 1.07 lakh votes. The BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri finished third with 2.37 lakh votes while the Congress's Agastya Pradip polled 44.3k votes.

Total electors in Bardhaman Durgapur constituency in 2014 were 15.73 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 41.64 per cent while the Left got 33.58 per cent. The BJP's vote-share was 17.81 per cent. The Congress's vote-share was as low as 3.33 per cent.

History of Bardhaman Durgapur constituency results: TMC toppled the Left

In 2009, the CPI(M)'s Saidul Haque had won this seat defeating the Congress's Nargis Begam by 1.08 lakh votes. However, the TMC dethroned the Left by beating Haque in 2014.

Candidates contesting from Bardhaman Durgapur in 2019:

TMC: Mamtaz Sanghamitra;

Left: Abhas Roy Chowdhury;

BJP: SS Ahluwalia;

Congress: Ranajit Mukherjee