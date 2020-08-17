Baramulla attack avenged: Top Lashkar commandeer gunned down

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been shot dead in an encounter at Baramulla.

The terrorist Sajjad alias Haider was involved in the Baramulla attack in which three security personnel lost their lives. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the gunning down of Haider is a big achievement for the security forces.

Earlier in the day two CRPF jawans and one Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were martyred in a terror attack at Baramulla, J&K.

Terrorists kill civilian in J&K

Terrorists today attacked a Joint Security Naka Party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Baramulla's Kreeri area in North Kashmir. One J&K Police SPO was martyred in the encounter. Two CRPF jawans who were injured in the attacked succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, alert security forces averted a major tragedy after recovering an Improvised Explosive Device near the Pujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED was planted beneath a bridge. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that an IED planted by terrorists under a bridge near Pujan village was recovered. This is a road between Pujan and Galwan, Kumar also said.

This timely action by the security forces averted a major tragedy as the road connects Pulwama district with Budgam. The road is extensively used by the security forces. It may be recalled that a similar incident was reported last month after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area in Pulwama.