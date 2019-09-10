  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bar dancers perform during ganesh festival, railway officials join them, video goes viral

    By
    |

    Mumbai, September 10: In a shocking video, bar dancers were seen performing during Ganesh puja celebration at Nandurbar Railway Ganpati Mandal and the video of the entire incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    Bar dancers perform during ganesh festival, railway officials join them, video goes viral

    The video shows, bar dancers were seen gyrating to the latest songs on the stage and then even few railway employees also reportedly danced with the bar girls during the event.

    According to a report, after the video went viral an inquiry has been ordered on the same.

      Brave Delhi woman fights off chain snatcher, Video goes viral

      The incident reportedly took place on Friday night, when an orchestra was invited by Nandurbar Railway Ganpati Mandal for entertainment.

      Hyderabad: Bar dancer thrashed, stripped naked for refusing sex with customers

      In a similar incident that happened a few years ago, a Ganesh mandal in Vasai turned into a dance bar with a woman dancing on the stage to sleazy Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs and men throwing notes at her.

      Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had struck down stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016. The top court relaxed the stringent conditions set by the state government for issuing licences to dance bars and upheld the performance timing cap of five and a half hours for the dance performances.

      More GANESH CHATURTHI News

      Read more about:

      ganesh chaturthi dancers prithviraj chavan viral bar

      Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 2:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue