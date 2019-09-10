Bar dancers perform during ganesh festival, railway officials join them, video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, September 10: In a shocking video, bar dancers were seen performing during Ganesh puja celebration at Nandurbar Railway Ganpati Mandal and the video of the entire incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The video shows, bar dancers were seen gyrating to the latest songs on the stage and then even few railway employees also reportedly danced with the bar girls during the event.

According to a report, after the video went viral an inquiry has been ordered on the same.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night, when an orchestra was invited by Nandurbar Railway Ganpati Mandal for entertainment.

Hyderabad: Bar dancer thrashed, stripped naked for refusing sex with customers

In a similar incident that happened a few years ago, a Ganesh mandal in Vasai turned into a dance bar with a woman dancing on the stage to sleazy Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs and men throwing notes at her.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had struck down stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016. The top court relaxed the stringent conditions set by the state government for issuing licences to dance bars and upheld the performance timing cap of five and a half hours for the dance performances.