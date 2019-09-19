  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sitharaman announces relief for MSMEs, urges banks to increase public lending

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government is reviewing health of public sector banks.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    Addressing a press conference, the Finance Minister said the government has reviewed the liquidity situation with banks and they have identified some NBFCs that they can lend to.

    To boost liquidity in the system, Sitharaman aid Banks will organise credit "Shamiana meetings" for customers and NBFC across 400 districts in the next 25 days.

    Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sitharaman lock horns on Twitter, Biocon chief finally says "I stand corrected"

    "These open house meetings in 200 districts in the country till September 29. She also announced that similar meeting will be organised in the next 200 districts from October 1 to October 15," she said.

    MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur will look after this scheme, she added.

    Sitharaman said the idea is to ensure maximum credit disbursal during the festive season. Diwali, which falls in October this year, is considered as the biggest shopping season of the country.

    She also announced that banks won't declare any new NPA for MSME loans till March 2020.

    The finance minister also urged banks to increase lending to medium and small-scale enterprises, which are considered the backbone of multiple Indian sectors.

    Many small-scale businesses have had to shut shop or incur huge losses after India's shadow banking sector or NBFCs were hit by a liquidity crisis in 2018.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue