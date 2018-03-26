Banks to remain shut for 2 days from March 29; Saturday to be working

Banks will remain closed for two days this week starting from 29th March, on account of holidays due to Mahaveer Jayanti followed by a holiday on Good Friday. Banks will, however, work on Saturday, which is the last day of the financial year.

However, some media reports suggested that banks will remain closed for five consecutive days from 29th March to 2nd April 2018. Banks will be shut for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, which fall on 29th March and 30th March, respectively. Then 31st March (that is Saturday) is the year closing day and then comes Sunday (1st April).

However, when contacted, bank spokespersons said that it is just a rumour that banks will be continuously closed for five days. They said that while banks will remain closed on 29th March and 30th March, respectively, for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday holidays, while some of them will work full time on Saturday.

Some banks may also make some special arrangements for the convenience of their customers, like working for, say, two hours for customers. Thus, it may vary from bank to bank.

Meanwhile, many bankers said that they are waiting for an announcement to be made whether banks would work on Saturday, till then it is presumed that they would work on Saturday.

OneIndia News

