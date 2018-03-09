Bank unions to organise dharna in Delhi on March 21

Hyderabad, March 9: The United Forum of Bank Unions Friday said it would organise a "massive" dharna in Delhi on March 21 in support of its demands. UFBU's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state units alleged that an orchestrated campaign has been unleashed against public sector bank employees and the banks after the PNB issue came to light.

The demands include taking tough action against loan defaulters and stopping alleged harassment of bank staff following the recent PNB scam.

"Subsequent to the recent fraud in Punjab National Bank, an orchestrated propaganda is being unleashed against all the bank employees, and the functioning of PSBs is being projected in poor light," VVSR Sarma, convener of the UFBU AP and Telangana State Units, told reporters here.

He alleged that suggestions towards privatisation of PSBs are being made in some quarters without acknowledging the pivotal role played by the PSU banks in the country's growth since banks' nationalisation in 1969.

"It is also a known fact that those corporate and industrial houses which are responsible for the huge bad debts in PSBs are freely suggesting privatisation of PSBs," he said. UFBU has been demanding strict action against loan defaulters, Sarma said.

"The UFBU demands that tough action be taken against all those involved, connected and responsible for the fraud in Punjab National Bank," he said. "Do not single out lower level staff. Avoid harassment of employees and officers by mass transfers," he said.

In addition to the dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, UFBU would also conduct a mass signature campaign and the signatures would be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker in April, Sarma added.

PTI

