  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank Strike: Several bank branches could be shut to protest merger, SBI likely to remain open

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Banking operations across India could be hit as two pubic sector bank unions have announced first major strike against the mega-merger of public sector banks announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama in August this year.

    Representational Image

    Although the largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), expects minimal impact on its operations, several other PSU banks like Bank of Baroda have warned that their banking operations could see disruption. Bank employees' union leaders have also threatened to shut down ATMs, according to a PTI report.

    Several banks like Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Syndicate Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce have already declared that their operations could be paralysed due to the bank strike.

    The functioning of its branches/offices may be "affected/paralyzed" due to the proposed strike, " Bank of Baroda said

    "This is to inform that All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have given a call for one day strike on 22.10.2019 in support of their various demands and issues. The above strike is at the industry level and not at bank-level issue," Bank of Maharashtra had said earlier.

    Why Banks are protesting?

    The AITUC termed the government's decision to merge banks as most unfortunate and totally unwarranted.

    "AIBEA and BEFI have called for an all India strike of its members on October 22, in support of their demands. In the event the strike materialises, the normal functioning of the bank may get affected," Oriental Bank of Commerce said in the regulatory filing on Saturday.

    The bank unions are also pressing for banking reforms, recovery of bad loans, action against defaulters.

    The government in August unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as it looks to boost economic growth from a five-year low.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced four new sets of mergers Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will combine to form the nation's second-largest lender; Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge; Union Bank of India will amalgamate with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.

    Last year, the government had merged Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, creating the third-largest bank by loans in the country.

    More BANK STRIKE News

    Read more about:

    bank strike

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue