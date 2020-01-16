Bank strike for 2 days from January 31, coincides with Budget day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions has decided to observe 2 days strike on 31st January and 1st February, 2020 and 3 days strike on 11th, 12th and 13th March, 2020, demanding early wage revision settlement which has been due since 1st Nov, 2017.

UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, he said. "This is not acceptable," Siddartha Khan said.

The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.

However, the strike coincides with the Union Budget Day on February 1, the first Saturday of the month, when all government and private banks are open. Stock exchange will also be open on the day of the Union Budget.