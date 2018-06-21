English

Bank of Maharashtra chief arrested for bad loans

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In a major development, the Economic Offences Wing of the Pune police arrested Bank of Maharashtra MD and CEO, Ravindra Marathe and other for allegedly disbursing crores of rupees in loans to DSK Developers Ltd, without following the proper procedure.

    Bank of Maharashtra chief arrested for bad loans

    The agency also arrested, executive director, Rajendra Gupta and two others. The bank officials allegedly colluded with DSK, the group's flagship company, to sanction and disburse the amount under the barn of loan which was siphoned off.

    The fraud amounting to Rs 2,043 crore relates to siphoning off money raised by the DSK group through investors as well as loans from banks and financial institutions, non-convertible debentures and money collected from home buyers in housing projects.

    The bank in an official statement said that its total outstanding exposure to DSKDL was Rs 94.52 crore. "Recovery process like SARFAESI action has already been initiated by the bank and some of the properties are due for auction. Bank has also declared DSKDL and its promoters as wilful defaulters," the statement also read.

    Read more about:

    bank of maharashtra ceo arrested pune police

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 5:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue