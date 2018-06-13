English

Bank of Baroda jobs: Apply for 600 PO posts

    The Bank of Baroda has announced PO recruitment for 600 posts.The recruitment to 600 Probationary Officers posts will be through admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking.

    The months Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course will be conducted in Baroda Manipal School of Banking. 'The course consists of -9- month on campus program and on successful completion of the course, the candidate would be awarded a Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance and will be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I,' reads the official official notification.

    Online registration for the PO recruitment has begun and interested candidates can apply till July 2, 2018. Bank of Baroda will conduct online exam for the recruitment on July 28, 2018.

    Graduates in the age group of 20-28 years as on July 2, 2018 are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must have minimum 55% in the qualifying degree (it is 50% for SC/ ST/ PWD).

    Applicants must submit fees of Rs.600 (Rs.150 for SC / ST / Persons with Disability (PWD)).

    The exam will comprise of questions from Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and English Language (Letter writing & Essay). The descriptive paper of only such candidates who secure a minimum qualifying mark in the objective test will be assessed.

    The official notification reads, 'The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in the Online Test will be arranged in descending order in each category and the candidates in the order of merit, subject to 4 times the number of intake in each category, will be called for Group Discussion and Interview. The qualifying marks in Online examination, Group Discussion & Interview will be as decided by the Bank.'

    Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 7:24 [IST]
