Bank loan fraud: PNB denies information on process of issuing loans to Nirav Modi

Posted By: PTI
New Delhi, Mar 27: Citing an ongoing probe into the over Rs 13,000-crore scam involving Nirav Modi, the Punjab National Bank has refused to disclose records pertaining to the process of issuing loans to the billionaire jeweller.

Nirav Modi
In an response to Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali the bank has cited section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act to deny the information sought by him.

Galgali said he had sought details of all the records including minutes of the meeting, agenda notes, total loans sought by Nirav Modi and the amount sanctioned by the bank.

The sections bars disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.

