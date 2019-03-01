  • search
    Bank jobs: Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank announces 442 openings; How to apply; Is there an exam

    Dehradun, Mar 1: Bank jobs have been announced by the Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank and there are 442 vacancies of of Clerk-cum-Cashier, Junior Branch Manager and Senior Branch Manager Posts to be filled. The official notification for recruitment for 442 vacant posts has been released on Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank's official website ukcoorperative.in.

    Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank recruitment 2019 application form for applying for 442 jobs began on February 23, 2019, and the last date to apply is March 20, 2019. The candidates will have to register for the Common Recruitment Process through online examination.

    Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank recruitment process:

    There would he a written test that candidates will have to appear for depending on the post for which they apply. There would be four different kinds of tests - For Clerk cum cashier, for Junior Branch Manager, Senior Branch Manager and deputy general manager. Candidates have to qualify in each of the six tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

    For official Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank jobs notification: Click Here

    Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank openings:

    • Clerk-cum-Cashier vacancy - 305
    • Junior Branch Manager vacancy - 104
    • Senior Branch Manager vacancy - 23
    • Deputy General Manage vacancy - 10

    How to apply for Uttarakhand Cooperative Bank jobs 2019:

    • Visit ukcoorperative.in/announcements-exam
    • Click on the second tab on the left "Online Exam Apply Click Here".
    • In the page which opens, click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION".
    • Register first by entering basic information in the online application form.
    • Generate provisional registration number and password.
    • Reopen the page in Step-1 and login using Provisional registration number and
    • password.
    • Fill up the application form.
    • Make online payment of exam fee.
    • Submit in the end and take printout of final acknowledgement.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
