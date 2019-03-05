Bank jobs: SBI job openings announced, 8 vacancies; How to apply online?

New Delhi, Mar 5: SBI Recruitment 2019 notification for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers and Marketing Executive vacancies have been announced on official website. A total of 08 vacant posts will be filled through the SBI recruitment process.

SBI job openings 2019 online application for Specialist Cadre Officers and Marketing Executive openings began on March 4, 2019. The last date for applying for these SBI vacancies is March 24, 2019. The job location would be Mumbai

The SBI recruitment will be done based on Written Exam and Interview.

SBI Recruitment 2019 for Specialist Cadre Officers and Marketing Executive official notification: CLICK HERE.

How to apply for SBI jobs on official SBI website:

Visit SBI official website www.sbi.co.in and click on "Careers".

and click on "Careers". Or, Click Here to directly go to SBI recruitment page.

to directly go to SBI recruitment page. Click on link which says "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS".

Two options will appear, one will direct you to page which has all the details of SBI job openings announced.

Second link will say " Apply Online ".

". In the page that now opens, click on "Click for new registration".

Register first by filling in basic information and create a login and password.

Return to page mentioned in Step-4, and click on "LOGIN if already registered".

Fill up the application form, follow instructions, make payment and click on submit.

Take print out of acknowledgement for future reference.