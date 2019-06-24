Bank jobs: IDBI bank announces 600 Assistant Manager vacancies; Online application for PGDBF begins

  • search
    Bengaluru, June 24: IDBI bank job openings for Assistant Manager Grade 'A' post has been announced and the Industrial Development Bank of India or IDBI has invited application for a PGDBF course after which the bank would inducted the candidates. IDBI recruitment 2019 online application for Assistant Manager posts began on June 23, 2019, and the last date to apply in July 3, 2019.

    IDBI has advertised for 600 Assistant Manager Grade A vacancies for which the candidate will have to undergo a one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course offered by Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru.

    PGDBF course comprised of 9 months of classroom studies at MGES, Bengaluru, and 3 months Internship at IDBI Bank.

    IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019 official notification: Click Here

    IDBI recruitment process: Exam date, Pattern

    IDBI Bank would conduct an online test for enrolment to PGDBF course. The IDBI online test for Assistant Manager posts is likely to be held on July 21, 2019. The recruitment test is being held for admission to the Manipal School of Banking. After the successful completion of the course, the candidates will be awarded PGDBF from Manipal University and will be inducted into IDBI Bank as Assistant Manager Grade 'A' subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. The online test would be for 2 hours and will have 200 questions under four sections.

    How to apply for IDBI Assistant Manager posts/ PGDBF course:

    https://www.idbibank.in

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
