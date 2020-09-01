YouTube
    Bank Holidays in September 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 01: Banks in the country will be operational on most days in the month of September since there are no major public holidays. The financial institutions are guided by the national and state holidays in which they are situated. Except the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will be functioning almost on all the days.

    In view of COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

    National:

    6 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off

    12 Sept 2020 Saturday Second Saturday

    13 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off

    20 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off

    26 Sept 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday

    Karnataka

    17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya

    Kerala

    2 Sept 2020 - Wednesday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

    21 Sept 2020 - Monday: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

    Sikkim

    2 Sept 2020 - Wednesday: Pang-Lhabsol

    Tripura

    17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya

    Uttrakhand

    17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya

