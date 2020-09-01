Bank Holidays in September 2020
New Delhi, Sep 01: Banks in the country will be operational on most days in the month of September since there are no major public holidays. The financial institutions are guided by the national and state holidays in which they are situated. Except the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will be functioning almost on all the days.
In view of COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.
National:
6 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off
12 Sept 2020 Saturday Second Saturday
13 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off
20 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off
26 Sept 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday
Karnataka
17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya
Kerala
2 Sept 2020 - Wednesday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
21 Sept 2020 - Monday: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
Sikkim
2 Sept 2020 - Wednesday: Pang-Lhabsol
Tripura
17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya
Uttrakhand
17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya