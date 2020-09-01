Bank Holidays in September 2020

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 01: Banks in the country will be operational on most days in the month of September since there are no major public holidays. The financial institutions are guided by the national and state holidays in which they are situated. Except the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will be functioning almost on all the days.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

National:

6 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off

12 Sept 2020 Saturday Second Saturday

13 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off

20 Sept 2020 Sunday Weekly off

26 Sept 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday

Karnataka

17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya

Kerala

2 Sept 2020 - Wednesday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

21 Sept 2020 - Monday: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Sikkim

2 Sept 2020 - Wednesday: Pang-Lhabsol

Tripura

17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya

Uttrakhand

17 Sept 2020 - Thursday: Mahalaya Amavasya