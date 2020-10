Bank holidays in March 2020: 13 days of no work! Check full list here

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays in November 2020.

Banks will be closed on several days in November. Banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Banks will also remain closed on Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanthi and Bhai Dooj.

A complete list of bank holidays in November 2020 can be found below for your reference.

Date Day Holiday November 01, 2020 Sunday Weekly holiday November 06 2020 Friday Wangala Festival (Meghalaya) November 08 2020 Sunday Weekly holiday November 14, 2020 Saturday Weekly holiday, Diwali, Kali Puja November 15, 2020 Sunday Weekly holiday November 16, 2020 Monday Bhai Dooj and other regional festivals November 17, 2020 Tuesday Ningol Chakouba (Manipur) November 18, 2020 Wednesday Laxmi Puja regional holiday November 20 2020 Friday Chhath Puja (Bihar and Jharkhand) November 22, 2020 Sunday Weekly holiday November 23, 2020 Monday MondaySeng Kutsnem (Meghalaya) November 28, 2020 4th Saturday Weekly holiday November 29, 2020 Sunday Weekly holiday November 30, 2020 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima