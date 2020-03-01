Bank holidays in March 2020: 13 days of no work! Check full list here
New Delhi, Mar 01: Banks during the month of March 2020 will remain closed for 13 days of the total 31 days on account of regional festivals, national holidays and including Saturdays and Sundays. The major festival in March 2020 is Holi, which will be celebrated on March 10 and and is listed in Reserve Bank of India's bank holidays list.
Majority of the banks will remain closed to observe the festivity and others few will remain shut for two days.
Bank holidays 2020: Check full list
Besides this, there are some regional holidays such as Sarhul (in Jharkhand), Gudhi Padwa in some southern and western states.
Here is the full list of Bank holidays in March 2020:
- March 1 is a Sunday
- March 5 is a Wednesday and Panchayati Raj Day in Odisha
- March 6 is Friday when Mizoram will be celebrating Chapchar Kut festival
- March 8 is a Sunday
- March 9 is Monday when Uttar Pradesh will be observing Hazrat Ali anniversary
- March 10 is holi
- March 14 is second Saturday
- March 15 is Sunday
- March 22 is Sunday
- March 23 is Monday when Haryana will be observing Shaheed Bhagat Singh Day
- March 25 is Wednesday and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Jammu & Kashmir
- March 26 is Thursday and Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be observing Cheti Chand anniversary
- March 27 is Friday and Jharkhand will be observing Sarhul festival
- March 28 is fourth Saturday
- March 29 is Sunday
Bank strike in March 2020
Also, Banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. The bank strike is likely to be from 11 March to 13 March.