Bank holidays in December 2019

India

New Delhi, Dec 02: Banks will be closed for 8 days in December 2019. This would include the national holidays as well as the second Saturdays and Sundays.

The holidays vary from state to state, but in the case of a national holiday, banks both public and private are shut across the country. The only national holiday in December 2019 is for Christmas and this year it falls on a Wednesday.

Day Date Holiday Sunday 01.12.2019 Sunday Sunday 08.12.2019 Sunday Saturday 14.12.2019 Second Saturday Sunday 22.12.2019 Sunday Wednesday 25.12.2019 Christmas Saturday 28.12.2019 Fourth Saturday Sunday 29.12.2019 Sunday