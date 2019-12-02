For Quick Alerts
Bank holidays in December 2019
India
New Delhi, Dec 02: Banks will be closed for 8 days in December 2019. This would include the national holidays as well as the second Saturdays and Sundays.
The holidays vary from state to state, but in the case of a national holiday, banks both public and private are shut across the country. The only national holiday in December 2019 is for Christmas and this year it falls on a Wednesday.
Bank Holidays in December 2019
|Day
|Date
|Holiday
|Sunday
|01.12.2019
|Sunday
|Sunday
|08.12.2019
|Sunday
|Saturday
|14.12.2019
|Second Saturday
|Sunday
|22.12.2019
|Sunday
|Wednesday
|25.12.2019
|Christmas
|Saturday
|28.12.2019
|Fourth Saturday
|Sunday
|29.12.2019
|Sunday