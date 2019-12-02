  • search
    Bank holidays in December 2019

    New Delhi, Dec 02: Banks will be closed for 8 days in December 2019. This would include the national holidays as well as the second Saturdays and Sundays.

    The holidays vary from state to state, but in the case of a national holiday, banks both public and private are shut across the country. The only national holiday in December 2019 is for Christmas and this year it falls on a Wednesday.

    Bank Holidays in December 2019

    Day Date Holiday
    Sunday 01.12.2019 Sunday
    Sunday 08.12.2019 Sunday
    Saturday 14.12.2019 Second Saturday
    Sunday 22.12.2019 Sunday
    Wednesday 25.12.2019 Christmas
    Saturday 28.12.2019 Fourth Saturday
    Sunday 29.12.2019 Sunday

