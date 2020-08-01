Bank Holidays in August 2020: Full list

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 01: The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of Bank Holidays in August 2020.

There are several festivals in August as a result of which banks will remain closed. Banks are also shut on second Saturdays. Let us have a look at the full list of Bank Holidays this month.

Full list of Bank. Holidays in August 2020:

August 1: Bakrid

August 2: Sunday

August 3: Raksha Bandhan

August 8: Second Saturday

August 9: Sunday

August 11: Sri Krishna Janmastami.

August 13: Patriot's Day.

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Sunday

August 20:Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 21: Teej.

August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi.

August 29: Karma Puja/Ashura.

August 30: Moharram

August 31: Indra Yatra and Tiru Onam