Bank Holidays in August 2020: Full list

    New Delhi, Aug 01: The Reserve Bank of India has released a list of Bank Holidays in August 2020.

    There are several festivals in August as a result of which banks will remain closed. Banks are also shut on second Saturdays. Let us have a look at the full list of Bank Holidays this month.

    Full list of Bank. Holidays in August 2020:

    August 1: Bakrid

    August 2: Sunday

    August 3: Raksha Bandhan

    August 8: Second Saturday

    August 9: Sunday

    August 11: Sri Krishna Janmastami.

    August 13: Patriot's Day.

    August 15: Independence Day

    August 16: Sunday

    August 20:Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

    August 21: Teej.

    August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi.

    August 29: Karma Puja/Ashura.

    August 30: Moharram

    August 31: Indra Yatra and Tiru Onam

    Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
