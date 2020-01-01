Bank holidays 2020: Check full list

India

New Delhi, Jan 01: With the new year ringing in, here is a full list of dates when banks in India will be closed. Besides Sunday, banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of the week. As a customer, it would bode well to know the dates on which banks are operational.

As per the guidelines laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all the banks will remain closed on January 1 on account of New Year's Day, Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in 2020 to help you plan out your financial activities

January 1, 2020 (Wednesday) New Year's Day

January 02, 2020 (Thursday) Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala)/Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (many states)

January 11, 2020 (Saturday) Missionary Day (Mizoram)

January 15, 2020 (Wednesday) Pongal (In southern states)

January 26, 2020 (Sunday) Republic Day

January 30, 2020 (Thursday) Vasant Panchami

February 21, 2020 (Friday) Maha Shivaratri

March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) Holi

March 25 2020 (Wednesday) Ugadi

April 2, 2020 (Thursday) Ram Navami

April 6, 2020 (Monday) Mahavir Jayanti

April 10, 2020 (Friday) Good Friday

April 14, 2020 (Tuesday) Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1, 2020 (Friday) May Day

May 7, 2020 (Thursday) Buddha Purnima

July 31, 2020 (Friday) Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

August 3, 2020 (Monday) Raksha Bandhan

August 11, 2020 (Tuesday) Janmashthami

August 30, 2020 (Sunday) Muharram

October 2, 2020 (Friday) Gandhi Jayanti

October 26, 2020 (Monday) Vijaya Dashami

October 30, 2020 (Friday) Eid e Milad

November 14, 2020 (Saturday) Diwali

November 16, 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj

November 30, 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2020 (Friday) Christmas Day

The bank holidays 2020 in India may vary with each bank but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set some fixed days when the operations will close. The central government holidays like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) for Public sector and private banks will be applicable across the country. Banks also observe some regional holidays like Bihu in Assam, Onam in Some South Indian states. The list of regional holidays differs with states.