Bank Holidays 2019 India: Check this list for the month of March

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: March is here, and the financial year and academic sessions are coming to an end. It's time to plan holidays. While nothing should come in the way of a good holiday, knowing the bank holiday list for the month will definitely help draft a good plan.

March is also the month of Holi, a major festival celebrated in most parts of India, and people eagerly wait for it. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 20 and 21.

Banks are closed on March 20/21, on account of Holi, a festival celebrated across the country where the festival is more relevant.

Here's the list:

20 March, Wednesday: Holi (Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Uttarakhand)

20 March, Wednesday: Hazrat Ali Jayanti (Uttar Pradesh)

21 March, Thursday: Holi (All states except for West Bengal, UP, Andhra, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand)

22 March, Friday: Bihar Day (Bihar)

23 March, Saturday: Bhagat Singh's Martyrdom Day (Punjab, Haryana)

The bank holidays 2019 in India may vary with each bank but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set some fixed days when the operations will close. The central government holidays like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) for Public sector and private banks will be applicable across the country. Banks also observe some regional holidays like Bihu in Assam, Onam in Some South Indian states. The list of regional holidays differs with states.