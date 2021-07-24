Bank holiday 2021: Banks to remain shut on these days , know the dates
New Delhi, July 24: Today is Bank Holiday! Banks will remain close on July 24 and July 25 i.e Saturday and Sunday. This means bank
The only common holiday for the majority of lenders across the nation fell on 21 July 2021, Tuesday, during the holiday of Eid al Adha. It applied to all the states except to lenders in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
The RBI has classified holidays under three categories
- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday
- Banks' Closing of Accounts
July 24 is the fourth Saturday and Guru Purnima will also fall on that day. Sunday is a customary Bank holiday. Overall, Banks will remain close for three days.
Apart from this weekend, the only RBI mandated holiday left for the last week of this month, falls on July 31, which is Ker puja. It will only apply to lenders in Agartala.