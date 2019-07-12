  • search
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank defamation case: Rahul Gandhi granted bail

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 12: Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on Friday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi, in connection with criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

    The defamation suit was filed last year after Gandhi and Surjewala claimed that the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 745.59 crore in swapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Union home minister Amit Shah is one of the directors of the ADC Bank.

    The court issued summonses to the two leaders on April 9 after finding prima facie evidence against them.

    The complainants said that the Congress leaders leveled "false and defamatory allegations" against the bank.

    The court had conducted an inquiry under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before summoning Gandhi and Surjewala.

    In first Lok Sabha speech, Rahul takes up farmers plight, Rajnath Singh counters

    The section deals with inquiry to decide whether there is sufficient ground for proceeding against a person.

    Gandhi and Surjewala's allegations were based on the reply given by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to an RTI query of a Mumbai-based activist.

    ADCB and Patel have denied that the bank exchanged such a huge amount of swapped currency as alleged.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More AHMEDABAD News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi defamation case ahmedabad

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue