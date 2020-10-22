YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank credit up 5.66 pc, deposits rise 10.55 pc: RBI data

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 22: Bank credit grew by 5.66 per cent to Rs 103.44 lakh crore, while deposits increased by 10.55 per cent to Rs 143.02 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 9, according to RBI data.

    Bank credit up 5.66 pc, deposits rise 10.55 pc: RBI data

    In the fortnight ended October 11, 2019, bank credit had stood at Rs 97.89 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 129.38 lakh crore. In the previous fortnight ended September 25, 2020, bank credit had grown by 5.15 per cent to Rs 102.72 lakh crore and deposits rose by 10.51 per cent to Rs 142.64 lakh crore.

    India at doorstep of revival process from COVID-19: RBI Governor

    On a year-on-year basis, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 6 per cent in August as against 9.8 per cent in the same month last year, central bank data showed. Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities rose 4.9 per cent in the reporting month, as compared to a growth of 6.8 per cent in August last year.

    Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 8.6 per cent from 13.3 per cent last year. Growth in advances to industry decelerated to 0.5 per cent in August 2020 from 3.9 per cent earlier. Personal loans continued to perform well, registering a growth of 10.6 per cent in August 2020 as against 15.6 per cent in August 2019.

    More BANK News

    Read more about:

    bank rbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X