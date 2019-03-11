  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank of Baroda 2019: Apply for 100 management posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Bank of Baroda is looking for Wealth Management Professionals with proven skills and requisite experience. The notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of 100 Senior Relationship Manager and Territory Head at Bank of Baroda. Candidate can apply online application on or before 29-03-2019.

    Bank of Baroda 2019: Apply for 100 management posts
    Bank of Baroda 2019: Apply for 100 management posts

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Any Graduate, MBA or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit:
    Minimum Age: 25 Years
    Maximum Age: 45 Years

    Selection Process: On the basis of short listing and/or Written Test and /or Personal Interview and / or Group Discussion.

    Remuneration offered will on fixed pay basis as per market benchmarks and is based on candidate's qualifications, experience and overall suitability for the respective posts. However selected candidate will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.

    Application Fee:
    General/OBC Applicants: Rs. 600/-
    All Other Applicants (ST/SC/PWD): Rs. 100/-

    Important Dates:
    Starting Date for Submission of Application: 08.03.2019
    Last date for Submission of Application: 29.03.2019

     Click here for notification:

     Click here to Apply

    More bank of baroda NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bank of baroda jobs employment

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue