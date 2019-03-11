Bank of Baroda 2019: Apply for 100 management posts

India

New Delhi, Mar 11: Bank of Baroda is looking for Wealth Management Professionals with proven skills and requisite experience. The notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of 100 Senior Relationship Manager and Territory Head at Bank of Baroda. Candidate can apply online application on or before 29-03-2019.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Any Graduate, MBA or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 25 Years

Maximum Age: 45 Years

Selection Process: On the basis of short listing and/or Written Test and /or Personal Interview and / or Group Discussion.

Remuneration offered will on fixed pay basis as per market benchmarks and is based on candidate's qualifications, experience and overall suitability for the respective posts. However selected candidate will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.

Application Fee:

General/OBC Applicants: Rs. 600/-

All Other Applicants (ST/SC/PWD): Rs. 100/-

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 08.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application: 29.03.2019

