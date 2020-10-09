Bank analyst, rice merchant and how they used Quran Circle to further ISIS in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 09: The investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency has revealed that the two arrested persons from Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu had set up a group called the Quran Circle.

This group was used to radicalise gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru. Further the probe revealed that the group was also used to raise funds to sponsor the visit of these radicalised youth to Syria where they were supposed to assist the Islamic State terrorists.

Further investigation resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir, and they had formed a group called 'Quran Circle' which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists.

Accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the Group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of accused Abdur Rahman and other Muslim youth of Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS. Two of such youth got killed in Syria.

Cader is a bank analyst from Tamil Nadu, Nasir is a rice merchant from Frazer Town in Bengaluru. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA after certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based ISIS module during the investigation.

One Dr. Abdur Rahman alias Dr Brave from Bengaluru was arrested in the said case.

During his examination, names of his associates surfaced who had travelled to Syria in 2013-2014 to join ISIS.

Searches were conducted at the premises of Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir in Gurupana Palaya and Frazer Town in Bengaluru. During searches, incriminating material and electronic devices have been seized, the NIA said.

Both the accused were produced before Special NIA Court, Bengaluru and 10 days' NIA Custody has been granted for interrogation. Further investigation in the case is continued to unearth the larger conspiracy.